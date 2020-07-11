German authorities are investigating suspicions that an employee of the government's press office worked for years for an Egyptian intelligence service, according to Germany's domestic intelligence agency.

The case was mentioned in the BfV domestic intelligence agency's 385-page annual report, published on Thursday.

Police carried out "executive measures" against the man in December 2019 after he was found to have "worked for years for an Egyptian intelligence service", according to a report on the protection of the constitution.

The man worked for the visitor service of the federal government press office (BPA), headed by Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert, according to the Bild daily.

Deputy government spokeswoman Martina Fietz said the person in question did not have access to sensitive information.

She declined to give details on Friday, and also wouldn't say whether the man is still in Germany or in custody.

“We don’t comment on ongoing investigations or on personnel matters,” Fietz told reporters at a regular government news conference.