Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged that his country would continue to support Libya's UN-recognised government during talks in Istanbul.

Erdogan met with the head of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al Sarraj, for talks on the most recent developments in Libya as well as bilateral relations and regional matters, said a statement by Erdogan's office.

During the meeting, Erdogan "stated that Turkey will continue to stand in solidarity with Libya's UN-recognised legitimate government, and reiterated that Turkey's priority is to restore Libya's stability, without further delay", the presidency said.

Erdogan also said that "Libya's peace and stability would benefit its neighbours and the entire region, starting with Europe", adding that "the international community ought to assume a principled stance in that regard".

At the Istanbul talks, which lasted two-and-a-half hours, Erdogan and Sarraj also exchanged views on ways to strengthen their cooperation, together with steps to "defend Turkey and Libya's rights in the eastern Mediterranean."

READ MORE: Turkey: Maritime agreement between Tripoli and Ankara 'red line'

Turkey-Libya pacts

On November 27, 2019, Ankara and Tripoli signed two memorandums of understanding; one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the eastern Mediterranean.