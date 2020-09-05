Rescue teams have kept up their search for survivors in Beirut even as hopes raised by sensor readings of a pulse beneath the rubble of last month's blast began to fade.

The cataclysmic August 4 explosion in the port of Beirut killed at least 191 people, making it Lebanon's deadliest peacetime disaster. One month on, seven people are still listed as missing.

On Wednesday night, a sniffer dog deployed by Chilean rescuers detected a scent beneath a collapsed building in the heavily damaged Gemmayzeh neighbourhood adjacent to the port.

READ MORE: Pulse, signs of life raise hope of survivor one month after Beirut blast

High-tech sensors confirmed an apparent heartbeat and rescue teams took up the search.

But despite removing piles of masonry, they have yet to find the source of the sensor reading.

As night fell Saturday, rescuers continued to clear away the rubble, much of it by hand, for a third straight day.

In the afternoon, engineer Riyadh Al Assad said the workers had cleared two layers of rubble and reached a stairway.

"We reached the stairway and there was nothing," said the independent engineer overseeing the operation.

A third layer of rubble was proving more problematic to clear away.

"This dog gave us hope but it also made fun of the whole system. This building should have been excavated weeks ago," added Assad.

The civil defence agency's operations director, George Abou Moussa, in the morning said: "Search operations have been going on since the day before yesterday but the chances are very low."