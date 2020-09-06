WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several boats sink during parade in support of Trump in Texas
No fatalities or injuries reported at event that took place at at Lake Travis in Texas where wind speed averaged 16 kilometers per hour.
Several boats sink during parade in support of Trump in Texas
Boats take part in a parade on Lake Travis in Texas, US September 5, 2020, in this still image obtained from a social media video. / Reuters
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
September 6, 2020

Several boats have sunk at Lake Travis in Texas while taking part in a parade in support of US President Donald Trump without any casualties reported.

The parade crowded the lake generating waves and choppy waters that led at least four boats to sink and others to crash into rocks, local officials said on Saturday.

"That was truly an exceptional number of boats," said Kristen Dark, public information officer for the Travis County Sheriff's Office, whose deputies patrol the lake. “We responded to multiple calls of boats in distress, several of them sank,” but there are no reports of fatalities or injuries.

Dark said the cause was under investigation, but there was no indication of an intentional act.

Lake Travis is an approximately 7,689 hectares or 17 kilometres impoundment on the Colorado river that is a popular spot for boating, fishing, swimming and other recreational activities.

Dark said additional officers had been deployed given expectations that the "Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade" would increase the number of vessels on the water, but that they still received a large number of distress calls.

RECOMMENDED

"When they all started moving at once it generated wakes," Dark said.

The event had been advertised on Facebook, calling for boats of "all shapes and sizes" to participate and for owners to decorate their vessels in "patriotic colors and fly as many Trump flags as she can handle."

Meteorologist Paul Yura with the National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio said there were were no storms in the area at the time and winds were generally 16 kilometers per hour (10 miles per hour) or less.

Despite the incidents, no injuries or medical emergencies were reported, said Christa Stedman, a spokeswoman for Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians