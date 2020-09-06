Ousted Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has left the country for medical treatment in Abu Dhabi as talks about a transition back to civilian rule following last month's military coup got off to a chaotic start.

Keita, 75, was hospitalised in the capital Bamako on Tuesday, six days after he was released from detention by the ruling junta, which seized power on August 18.

His former chief of staff, Mamadou Camara, told Reuters that Keita left Bamako on Saturday evening aboard a plane chartered by the United Arab Emirates at the request of Mali's ruling junta.

"It is a medical visit of between 10 and 15 days," Camara said.

Keita's medical condition is unclear. He had a benign tumour removed from his neck in 2016.

Transition talks begin

Mali's military junta has started talks with opposition groups on its promised transition to civilian rule after mounting pressure from neighbours to yield power in the weeks since it overthrew the nation's leader.

The talks in Bamako are being held under junta chief Assimi Goita but he was not present on Saturday, a military source said.

The West African country has long been plagued by chronic instability, a simmering militant revolt, ethnic violence and endemic corruption, prompting a clique of rebel colonels to detain Keita last month.

They pledged to step down after an undefined transition period, but the putsch has prompted Mali's neighbours and former colonial ruler France to demand a swift transfer of power to civilian rule, with fears the crisis could impact neighbouring states.

"Since August 18, we are charting a new history for our country," junta number two Malick Diaw told the opening session.

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States regional bloc has imposed sanctions and closed borders to Mali as part of efforts to press the junta into handing over power quickly.

The opposition coalition of civil and religious leaders has demanded that the military rulers give it a role in the transition to civilian rule, but was not invited for the transition talks last Saturday.

It was then included for the rescheduled talks on Saturday and Sunday, along with political parties, former rebels, unions, civil society organisations and media representatives.

Parallel talks will take place in regional capitals, led by regional governors, according to the junta.