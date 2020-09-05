A senior delegation of Taliban officials has returned to Qatar, paving the way for the start of peace talks with the Afghan government that are expected to take place in the tiny Gulf state.

This was reported on early Saturday by Taliban officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The negotiations are the second, critical part to a peace deal the US signed with the Taliban in February in Doha.

Washington has ramped up pressure on Afghans on both sides of the conflict to get started with their negotiations to decide what a post-war Afghanistan might look like, how rights of women and minorities would be protected, and how the tens of thousands of armed Taliban and government-allied militias are disarmed and re-integrated.

The US Security Adviser Robert O'Brien had a long call with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani last week. American officials have also pressed neighbouring Pakistan to get the Taliban to the table.

Relentless delays over the exchange of prisoners, 5,000 held by the Afghan government and 1,000 by the Taliban, have hindered efforts to get intra-Afghan talks started.

