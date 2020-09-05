A US university has launched an investigation after a professor admitted she had lied for years about being black and is in fact white – a stunning admission amid a tense national reckoning on race issues including cultural appropriation.

In a post on the platform Medium, Jessica Krug – a history professor at George Washington University in the US capital focusing on Africa – said she had been pretending "for the better part" of her adult life.

"I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim," she wrote.

Krug, who is light-skinned, said she first claimed "North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness."

One of her former students told CNN that Krug voiced pride in her Bronx roots, but told another student she was from Puerto Rico.

Krug said on Medium that her actions were the "very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation, of the myriad ways in which non-Black people continue to use and abuse Black identities and cultures."