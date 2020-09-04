South Korean lawmakers are debating whether to let the members of popular K-Pop band, BTS, defer their mandatory military service, considering they have done a substantial amount with regards to the promotion of the country's image abroad.

The South Korean law demands every able-bodied man between the age of 18 and 28 to serve in the military for two years.

There are exceptions, however. Classical musicians and athletes, who have won medals in the Olympics, are exempt in the eyes of the government who say they help South Korea promote its soft power.

That said, the exemption does not apply to pop artists.

Now, a few politicians are saying that BTS’s seven members, who are aged between 23 and 29 years, must be allowed to postpone the mandatory service.

“BTS represents Korea's leading soft power. The group is doing a better job than 1,000 diplomats combined,” The Korea Times quoted Yoon Sang-hyun, a lawmaker, as saying.

The development comes days after BTS became the first South Korean band to top the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with their catchy English-language song, “Dynamite”.

At present, all members except for the youngest, Jin, who is 23, are using their admissions in a virtual university as MBA students to circumvent the military enlistment.

The rules allow university students to delay military service until they are 29.

Money talks

These days, Big Hit Entertainment, the company behind BTS, is in the process of preparing for an initial public offering, which will see it sell shares to outside investors.

BTS, which is considered one of the biggest boy bands in the world, has become a brand of its own with millions of die-hard fans across the globe.