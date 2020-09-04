The lawsuit against Rui Pinto, who is the creator of Football Leaks website where a huge amount of documents exposing the multi-million dealings of European football clubs, started on Friday in Lisbon, the capital city of Portugal.

The 31-year-old former history student is on trial for 90 charges including unauthorised access to data, violation of correspondence and attempted extortion.

Pinto describes himself as a whistleblower, rather than hacker, for exposing tens of millions of documents in the public interest.

Pinto says he wanted to unmask the dark side of football and will reportedly call 45 witnesses during his defence, including fugitive US intelligence leaker, Edward Snowden.

Pinto was arrested in Hungary in January 2019, though he was later freed from house arrest and is now living under witness protection.

“The fight carries on because nearly two years later Portugal is still a haven for big corruption and money laundering,” Pinto wrote on Twitter recently.

The trial is expected to last until December.

What is included in Football Leaks?

The Football Leaks website, a football version of Wikileaks, contains nearly 70 million documents. This information has been used by many media organisations in the European Investigative Collaborations (EIC) consortium.