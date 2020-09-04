Instability in the broader Middle East, in particular Libya, and a desire to broaden political and economic links, have brought Algeria and Turkey closer.

Turkey's Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, greeted his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum in Ankara earlier this week as "my brother", an indication of the warm relations between the two sides.

Deepening relations between the two countries is still a relatively recent phenomenon.

The "Friendship and Cooperation Agreement" signed in 2006 in Algeria under the current AK Party government, marks one of the first attempts by Ankara to re-calibrate its relations with the West and the global south.

"In the past, Turkey focused more on the relations with the West," says Professor Ismail Numan Telci from the Department of International Relations at Sakarya University.

The shift by Ankara to prioritise its immediate neighbourhood, particularly in the Middle East, can be described as a 'paradigm shift' in Turkey's foreign policy direction," Telci tells TRT World.

As Turkey expanded relations with Morocco, Tunisia and Libya, "special attention was paid to Algeria," Telci adds.

Deepening relations

In 2013, the then Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan was accompanied by 200 business people on a tour of Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia seeking to upgrade relations.

It was also an indication of Turkey's growing confidence that it could harmonise relationships with its historical and erstwhile neglected neighbours and create win-win opportunities.

Since then, there have been an additional three state visits by Erdogan, the latest in January 2020, following the departure of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika who was pushed out of power and forced to resign in April 2019.

Algeria's new president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, at 74 years old, has been around for a long time, considered an insider and therefore has ensured a degree of continuity between the two countries' growing relationship.

When in August, Tebboune requested the return of a military fugitive who had divulged top-secret information and fled to Turkey, a personal call between the two leaders resulted in a swift resolution of the case.

Turkey's growing economic and military power over the last two decades has also revised political calculations in Algiers, says Telci.

With France's regional influence waning, Algeria is also looking to diversify its international relationships, added Telci. This has increasingly taken shape in the two countries' growing economic relationship.

Turkey's investments in Algeria have grown to more than $3.5 billion in recent years. With Turkish expertise in construction and a well-developed manufacturing sector, there are mutual opportunities for both sides.

"One of the main reasons for Algeria's slow pace for modernisation, liberalisation and development," can be attributed in part to the legacy of French colonialism, says Telci.