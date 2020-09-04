TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey expects Greece to support NATO's initiative
Ankara is ready for dialogue with Athens without preconditions in order to find lasting, fair and equitable solutions, Turkish foreign ministry says.
Turkey expects Greece to support NATO's initiative
Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy holds a press conference at the ministry in Ankara, Turkey, December 06, 2019. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
September 4, 2020

Turkey has urged Greece to support NATO's initiative under which two countries will start technical talks on the eastern Mediterranean.

Earlier, NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg said that Turkey and Greece agreed to enter into technical talks at NATO to reduce the risk of incidents and accidents in the eastern Mediterranean.

Referring to the announcement, the Turkish foreign ministry said that these de-confliction-oriented talks are not related to the resolution of bilateral issues between Athens and Ankara, but they are related to arrangements that were previously discussed in bilateral level between the military authorities of the two countries.

"We expect Greece to support this initiative of the Secretary-General of NATO," the statement added.

READ MORE:NATO: Turkey, Greece agree to 'technical talks' on eastern Mediterranean

RECOMMENDED

Dialogue 'without preconditions'

The ministry reiterated that Turkey is ready for dialogue with Greece without preconditions in order to find permanent solutions to all issues in a fair manner under international law.

Greece has disputed Turkey's current energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey -- the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean -- has sent out drill ships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have rights in the region.

Dialogue for fairly sharing these resources will be a win-win for all sides, say Turkish officials.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot