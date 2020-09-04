As tensions on the Himalayan border along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China reached another flashpoint last weekend, an Indian special operations squad is reported to have been involved in a counter offensive against Chinese efforts to alter the status quo near the Pangong Tso lake in the region of Ladakh.

While there is no official confirmation from the Indian government, according to multiple official sources, the Special Frontier Forces (SFF) – a covert paramilitary unit consisting mainly of Tibetan refugees – is believed to have played a major role in what the Indian Army called an operation to “thwart Chinese intentions” on the night of August 29.

Days later, it was revealed that one SFF commando was killed and another was injured in a landmine blast that occurred near Pangong Tso, around the same time the clash occurred.

For decades, New Delhi has stayed silent about the existence of the SFF, which forms part of the Directorate General of Security (DGS) and under the Cabinet Secretariat. The DGS is now part of India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

While officially not part of the Indian Army, it functions under its operational control with its own rank structure and training infrastructure. Units that comprise the SFF are known as the Vikas battalions.

After Saturday night’s encounter, the clandestine unit has been thrust into public spotlight, and with it, the Tibetan community in India.

What are the origins of this mysterious guerilla faction under command of the Indian Army?

The SFF’s genesis

Tibet has always been at the heart of Sino-Indian tensions.

For India, the People's Liberation Army’s (PLA) annexation of the mountain territory in 1951 was a loss of its historic buffer zone. For China, India’s harbouring of the Dalai Lama and the exiled Tibetan government following the 1959 Tibetan uprising was intolerable.

Until the 1962 Sino-Indian border war, Chinese intelligence remained convinced that India was attempting to fuel unrest across the Tibetan plateau.

Following India’s defeat in the 1962 border war against China, Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru made a decision to aid insurgency movements within Tibet and to arm India’s sizable Tibetan refugee community, which numbered close to 80,000.

In the midst of the Cold War, the US was also wary of China’s rising influence in the Asian theatre.

In November 1962, BN Mullick, then director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) along with the CIA agreed to cooperate on multiple secret paramilitary programs. The first of these was a guerilla force made up of Tibetan recruits capable of operating at high-altitude terrain along the border in the event of future Chinese hostility.

Chushi Gangdruk, the Tibetan guerrilla movement that had been fighting the Chinese in Tibet since 1956, was active at the time and many of the organisation’s leaders were contacted for the SFF recruitment drive.

In a short period with recruits drawn from the pool of Tibetan refugees in India, the SFF had around 6,000 – 7,000 in its ranks. For Tibetans, the SFF was an opportunity to maintain a legitimate military unit against China in its ongoing struggle for independence.

The plan hatched by the CIA and the Indian Army was to train recruits for six months in mountain warfare, sabotage and demolition, and then move them into Tibet to fight the Chinese. It was this prospect that lured many Tibetans into joining the SFF.

The SFF base was in the hilly town of Chakrata, in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, which was home to a large Tibetan refugee population.