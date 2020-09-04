President Donald Trump has denied reports that he insulted US Marines captured or killed during WWI.

According to an article in The Atlantic magazine, Trump has referred to US Marines buried in a WWI cemetery in France as "losers" and "suckers" for getting killed in action.

The report, penned by the magazine's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg and published on Thursday, said Trump had refused to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018 because "he feared his hair would become disheveled in the rain," although the official explanation offered by aides was that the helicopter due to take him there could not fly due to weather.

READ MORE:Trump threatens 'anarchist' cities with funding cuts

Grotesque lies?

"In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, 'Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers,'" the article said.

"In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as 'suckers' for getting killed," the Atlantic added, citing four unnamed people it said had firsthand knowledge of the discussions.

Trump slammed the report late Thursday, after his aides earlier called the allegations "disgusting, grotesque, reprehensible lies."

"Somebody makes up this horrible story that I didn't want to go," he told reporters after returning from a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

"If they really exist, if people really exist that would have said that, they're low lifes and they're liars. And I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes," he said.

"No animal, nobody, what animal would say such a thing?"