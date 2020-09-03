Chinese police have offered bounties for people accused of joining the big rallies that have erupted in the northern region of Inner Mongolia against Mandarin-only education.

Tens of thousands of ethnic Mongolians have taken part in protests and school boycotts this week, prompted by the new teaching policy that they fear will wipe out their native tongue by reducing the number of classes taught in the Mongolian language.

In Horqin district, headshots of 129 people alongside the cash reward of $150 (1,000 yuan) for leads were unveiled on Wednesday as authorities looked to extinguish dissent.

They are all suspected of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" – a vague catch-all term used by the government to target dissenters.

The education policy announced on Monday requires schools to use new national textbooks in Chinese replacing Mongolian-language textbooks.

Mandarin-only education affects schools in Inner Mongolia, a northern province that borders the country of Mongolia, where Mongolian has been the principal language of instruction.

Alongside textbook swaps, literature classes for elementary and middle school students will be taught in Mandarin Chinese, and students will start learning Mandarin a year earlier.

The announcement of the policy prompted demonstrations and classroom walkouts in Hohhot, the provincial capital, as well as in the cities of Chifeng and Tongliao and Xilin Gol prefecture.

Wanted

Posters with descriptions including height, build, clothing and tattoos of dozens more suspects were released by Tongliao city police.

The vast majority appeared to be adults.

Tongliao, in the east of the region, has been an epicentre of the demonstrations against the new policy.

Similar education policies were previously introduced in Xinjiang and Tibet, regions with significant ethnic minority populations who have complained of repression by the Chinese government.

Beijing defended the policy on Thursday, arguing it protected ethnic minority rights.