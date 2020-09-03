French President Emmanuel Macron is being accused of hypocrisy after an angry outburst targeting a journalist was caught on camera.

The French leader was heard chastising Le Figaro’s Georges Malbrunot as “unprofessional and petty” after the reporter’s scoop on Macron’s meeting with Hezbollah figures during his visit to Lebanon.

Malbrunot had written about how Macron had expressed his desire to work with the Shia movement despite its proscription as a terrorist organisation by key allies, such as the US, UK, and Germany. France itself considers the organisation’s armed wing as terrorist.

Many on social media pointed out that the meltdown over the report stood in stark contrast to comments made by the French president just hours earlier.

Macron refused to condemn the reprinting of cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad, stating it was not right for a political leader to get involved in editorial matters.

“It’s never the place of a president of the Republic to pass judgment on the editorial choice of a journalist or newsroom, never. Because we have freedom of the press,” he said.

A visibly seething Macron walked away with bodyguards after the encounter and Malbrunot did not appear to respond. On his Twitter account, the journalist has not directly addressed the incident but did share criticism of the French president’s behaviour.

“In the morning, (Macron) proclaims freedom of press and the ‘right to blaspheme’ and in the afternoon he yells in public like a rotten fish at a journalist, who had done his job well,” said one of Malbrunot’s supporters.

Another supporter said that the French president cannot tolerate journalists writing “truths that he does not like”.

Macron has faced separate criticism over his involvement in Lebanese domestic affairs. The president was quickly on the scene after an ammonium nitrate explosion destroyed or damaged much of Beirut.

Many Lebanese people lauded his criticism of the political class, who they hold responsible for the disaster due to their corruption and governmental neglect.

A month later, Macron has been dealing with the very same politicians in an attempt to establish a new government in the coastal Mediterranean state. That has led many to conclude that the French leader is acting in the interests of publicity rather than the Lebanese people.

Freedom of the press

TRT World spoke to Yasser Louati, the head of the Justice and Liberties for all Committee (CJL), about press freedom in France.

Louati, a whistle blower who has long campaigned against racism and police brutality in France, said he himself had faced ‘judicial harassment’ over his activities.