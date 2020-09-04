The death toll from flooding in Turkey's Black Sea province of Giresun has risen to 11.

As part of ongoing search and rescue operations, rescue teams have found another body at the Harsit creek in the Dogakent district, local officials have said on Friday.

Officials told Anadolu Agency that the body belongs to a gendarmerie who, with four colleagues, had been dispatched to the region to help the rescue teams but their vehicle fell into a culvert due to bad weather conditions.

Some 988 personnel and 288 vehicles have been involved in rescue efforts, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said in a statement earlier.