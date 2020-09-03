Turkey has said it is pursuing its rights and interests in the eastern Mediterranean, not an escalation in regional tensions.

“We are not seeking tension or bullying,” Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

"We clearly and explicitly chase our rights and interests with belief, knowledge, logic, science, and law. Nobody can prevent this."

Akar was speaking during a visit to the air operations centre in Eskisehir province.

Turkey announced on Wednesday that Russia will hold live-fire naval exercises in the eastern Mediterranean, amid escalating tensions between Turkey and Greece over rights to search for energy resources in the region.

The navigational notice issued late on Wednesday said the Russian exercises will take place September 8-22 and September 17-25 in areas of the Mediterranean where Turkish seismic research vessels are operating.

The recent US decision to partially lift an arms embargo on Greek-administered Cyprus will cause “conflict and deadlock,” Akar said, adding it will not bring “peace and a solution.”

Cyprus arms embargo

On Tuesday, the US announced it was partially lifting a 33-year-old arms embargo against Greek Cyprus.

Turkey has reacted angrily to the US move, saying it went against the “spirit of alliance” between Washington and Ankara.

It also warned that it would harm efforts to reunify Cyprus, which is split between Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot communities.