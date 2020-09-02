Turkey and Ukraine have discussed steps to increase the bilateral trade volume to $10 billion.

Turkey's Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Wednesday that she had a "fruitful phone call" with her Ukrainian counterpart, Ihor Petrasko.

"The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) planned to be signed between the two countries aims to deepen economic-commercial relations," Pekcan said, adding that it will be an important milestone in achieving the targeted trade volume.

Separately, Petrasko tweeted: "Our goal today is to find a solution for both sides to restart negotiations and finalise the FTA."