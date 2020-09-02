TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey, Ukraine discuss taking trade volume to $10B
Current trade volume between both countries amounted to $4.8 billion in 2019 while both sides plan to sign Free Trade Agreement to deepen economic ties.
Turkey, Ukraine discuss taking trade volume to $10B
Ties between Turkey and Ukraine gained the status of a strategic partnership with the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Council in 2011. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
September 2, 2020

Turkey and Ukraine have discussed steps to increase the bilateral trade volume to $10 billion.

Turkey's Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Wednesday that she had a "fruitful phone call" with her Ukrainian counterpart, Ihor Petrasko.

"The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) planned to be signed between the two countries aims to deepen economic-commercial relations," Pekcan said, adding that it will be an important milestone in achieving the targeted trade volume.

Separately, Petrasko tweeted: "Our goal today is to find a solution for both sides to restart negotiations and finalise the FTA."

RECOMMENDED

Strategic ties

Relations between Turkey and Ukraine gained the status of a strategic partnership with the establishment of the High Level Strategic Council in 2011.

To strengthen economic and people-to-people contacts, a passport-free regime was introduced in 2017.

Trade volume between the two countries amounted to $4.8 billion in 2019.

Tourism is also an important area of cooperation. As many as 1.6 million Ukrainians visited Turkey last year.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot