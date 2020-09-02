Greek troops have been observed mobilising on Kastellorizo as the island known as Meis in Turkish takes focus in the contested eastern Mediterranean waters between Athens and Ankara.

The military activity was recorded by TRT World on Wednesday. A team in Kas in Turkey caught the movement of troops on a telephoto-zoom lens.

Images published in the media last week showed Greek soldiers arriving on the island of Kastellorizo, opening a possible new front for the neighbours.

Turkey has called the move unacceptable and a violation of international law.

Kastellorizo island has been deemed a demilitarised zone under the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty.

Greece says Kastellorizo gives it hundreds of square kilometres of an exclusive economic zone, which would shut Turkey out of its coastal waters.

The Greek island is about 600 km away from mainland Greece and two kilometres from the Turkish coast in the eastern Mediterranean.