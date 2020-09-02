India has banned the widely popular Chinese mobile game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, known by the acronym PUBG, along with 117 other mobile apps in another move targeting China.

The decision came amid soaring tensions between India and China following their deadliest standoff in decades near a disputed border in the Ladakh region.

The government said in a statement that PUBG and the other banned mobile applications were engaged in activities that were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order.”

India cites privacy concerns

PUBG has around 33 million active users in India.

Other apps closed down include games, online payment services, dating sites and even software to edit selfies.

PUBG was developed by a South Korean company, but the mobile version that has taken off around the world was developed by Tencent.

The IT Ministry accused the apps of stealing user data.

In late June, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese-owned applications, including TikTok, citing privacy concerns that it said posed a threat to India’s sovereignty and security. The move was seen as retaliation during a tense border standoff between the two countries that led to 20 Indian army personnel being killed on June 15.