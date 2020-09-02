WORLD
6 MIN READ
Biden: Kenosha police officer should face charges
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is visiting the restive city to meet family of Black man, Jacob Blake, shot by police, his campaign says.
Biden: Kenosha police officer should face charges
Democratic US presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Delaware, US, September 2, 2020. / Reuters
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
September 2, 2020

Joe Biden has said the police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who shot Jacob Blake in the back on August 23, leaving the 29-year-old Black man paralysed, "needs to be charged."

The comment by the Democratic presidential nominee came on Wednesday after he was asked about remarks by his running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris, that the officer should face charges.

Biden also said officers should be charged in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.

Biden plans a visit on Thursday to Kenosha, which has become the heart of fresh US protests against racism and police brutality following Blake’s shooting. 

Biden said there have been "overwhelming requests" that he come to the city.

"This is about making sure that we move forward," the former vice president told reporters in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday as he outlined plans for the trip.

"We've got to heal," Biden said. "We've got to put things together. Bring people together. And so my purpose in going will be to do just that. To be a positive influence on what's going on."

READ MORE:Obama endorses Biden for president to 'heal' America 

Controversial Trump visit 

Biden's campaign said he would hold a community meeting in the midwestern city, the latest to be rocked by violent anti-racism protests after a black father, Jacob Blake, was shot seven times in the back by a white police officer on August 23.

The Democratic candidate and his wife Jill will also make an unspecified "local stop," according to a statement.

Wisconsin is expected to play a crucial role in the November 3 presidential election.

Trump won the state in a surprise victory in 2016, and the Republican president visited Kenosha on Tuesday — against the wishes of the Democratic mayor and state governor, who feared his presence would stoke tensions.

Asked whether his visit likewise risked inflaming the situation, Biden said he had spoken to local leaders and "there's been overwhelming requests that I do come."

Demonstrations in Kenosha began peacefully the night that Blake was shot, but devolved in to violence for several nights running.

Tensions culminated on August 25, when two people were shot dead and a third injured. A 17-year-old white Trump supporter — Kyle Rittenhouse, who reportedly went to Kenosha to protect the city against rioters — has been arrested and charged with murder.

RECOMMENDED

The president has refused to condemn the growing presence of armed vigilantes in the streets or the killings, calling the allegations against Rittenhouse "an interesting situation."

During his visit to Kenosha Tuesday Trump equated the protests demanding racial justice with "domestic terror" by violent mobs, as he toured the remains of burned businesses and threw his support behind law enforcement.

READ MORE: Trump brands Kenosha protests 'domestic terror' 

He did not meet with the family of Blake, who survived but may be paralysed for life, or utter the 29-year-old's name publicly during the visit.

Historic fundraising haul 

Trump has charged Biden with tolerating the violence, forcing the former vice president to issue a loud condemnation during a speech in Pittsburgh on Monday, the first city he had flown to in months after the coronavirus pandemic saw him stay at or close to home in Wilmington.

"Looting is not protesting, setting fires is not protesting," Biden said, accusing Trump of having "fomented" violence.

Unlike his rival, Biden relentlessly denounces institutional racism in the United States, does not hesitate to name Blake and spoke last week with his family.

Democratic senator Chris Coons, speaking to AFP in Wilmington, said the candidate will repeat his earlier message: that he has spoken with Blake's family, that he is against violence in all its forms, and that he "stands strongly for peaceful protest that is aimed at racial reconciliation and police reform."

Biden leads Trump in the average national polls, but the gap is closer in swing states, which could determine the outcome of the election.

Trump's 2016 rival Hillary Clinton was widely criticised for not campaigning in Wisconsin.

Democrats had planned to hold their party convention in the state this summer, but the event was forced almost entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Democratic voters have said they understood the decision, many had called for Biden to visit their state before the election.

On Wednesday, Biden announced he had raised a record $364.5 million in August, including $205 million in small online donations — in what his campaign called "the best month of online fundraising in American political history."

READ MORE:Biden campaign raises $70 million in four-day Democratic convention 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents