The maritime agreement between Turkey and Libya is Ankara's "red line" in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Wednesday.

Oktay warned that "no one can question" the deal "especially France," during a webinar with the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) think-thank in Washington.

The landmark deal signed last November lays out maritime boundaries between the two countries to establish an exclusive economic zone.

On Ankara's seismic survey in an area south of Meis Island, or Kastellorizo, the vice president said that Turkey is doing work only on its continental shelf.

He noted that Greece cannot question Turkey, which has the longest coastline in the region and the continental shelf is "4,000 times bigger" than the island. "Would you expect Turkey to accept it?" he stressed.

Oktay said the island was supposed to be demilitarised based on the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty because it is so close to Turkey but is now militarised. "That is directly a concern of Turkey," said Oktay.

After Athens objected to Ankara's seismic survey in the area in July, German diplomatic efforts helped defuse tensions between Turkey and Greece.

But Greece's controversial move to sign a maritime delimitation agreement with Egypt, which Turkey says violates its continental shelf and maritime rights, has sparked further tensions between the two neighbours with Ankara accusing Athens of pursuing maximalist policies in the eastern Mediterranean.

