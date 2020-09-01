Lebanon's embattled leaders have pledged to form a crisis cabinet within two weeks to push forward with key reforms, French President Emmanuel Macron has said, as he concluded his visit to the disaster-hit country.

Macron was in Beirut for a second time since an August 4 explosion there which killed more than 180 people, laid waste to entire city districts, and fuelled popular rage against the country's political elite.

He attended muted celebrations marking the centenary of Greater Lebanon, shortly after political leaders settled on a new prime minister, Mustapha Adib, to form a cabinet and lead the country out of political turmoil and an economic crisis that was already crippling the country before the portside blast.

"What all political parties without exception have committed to this evening right here, is that the formation of this government will not take more than 15 days," he said.

Macrons warns of sanctions

Macron set himself an ambitious goal for his return visit: to push for deep change, but without being seen as meddling in the former French mandate.

"This is the last chance for the Lebanese system," he warned earlier.

"It's a risky bet I'm making, I am aware of it... I am putting the only thing I have on the table: my political capital," he told the news website, Politico.

Macron said he expected the government to start delivering on a roadmap of reforms within six to eight weeks.

"There is no blank cheque," Macron told a news conference in the Lebanese capital. If reforms, including an audit of the central bank, were not being passed within that deadline, international aid would be withheld, he added.

The French leader arrived on Monday, just hours after Adib, a little-known 48-year-old academic and former ambassador to Germany, was designated to form a government.

New aid conference

Macron, who has described his stance towards Lebanon's political establishment as "demanding without interfering", said it was not his place to "approve" of Adib's designation.

Adib, whom he met late on Monday and again on Tuesday, "has to be given all the tools to succeed... so he can implement reforms" long demanded by the international community, Macron said.

Macron said he would return to Lebanon in December to follow up on progress.

Macron had kicked off his trip not by visiting political leaders, but by spending more than an hour Monday with singing legend Fairuz, who at 85 is a rare unifying figure in Lebanon.

On Tuesday, Macron attended a series of events to mark 100 years since French mandate authorities proclaimed the creation of Greater Lebanon.

In the Jaj forest northeast of Beirut, he planted a cedar tree, Lebanon's national symbol, to express "confidence in the future of the country," his office said.

Macron also returned for a second visit to Beirut port, ground zero of the colossal blast.

He oversaw aid distribution from a French helicopter carrier and met French soldiers working with the Lebanese army to clear thousands of tonnes of debris.