Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the Malian president ousted in a military coup last month, has been hospitalised at a private clinic, intensifying fears about the 75-year-old's health after being detained for 10 days by the junta now in power.

His hospitalisation was confirmed to The Associated Press by two people at the clinic on Tuesday. They spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to journalists.

The former Malian president has appeared gaunt in recent photographs, and concerns only mounted during his time in military custody in the barracks at Kati outside the capital.

Keita, who was first elected in 2013, had three years left in his term when mutinous soldiers detained him at his residence after firing shots outside the house.

Hours later, he appeared in a midnight broadcast on state television, telling Malians he would resign immediately so that no blood would be shed for him to stay in power.

Officials from the junta, called the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, had said Keita was only being held at the barracks for his own protection.

A protest movement against Keita's presidency saw tens of thousands demonstrate in the streets in the months leading up to his overthrow.

