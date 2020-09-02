Greece is ratcheting up its inventory in light of the growing tensions in the eastern Mediterranean. Most of its defence purchases are aimed at one country — Turkey.

Quoting a government official, Reuters reported on Tuesday that Athens has started to purchase fighter jets and other military equipment to boost its armed forces.

After years of belt-tightening in defence spending, Athens on Monday said it was ready to use part of its cash reserves on arms purchases and other means to strengthen its “deterrence force”.

For Turkish defence experts, the sudden impulse to beef up its inventory with war weapons is a strong indicator of Athens’ militaristic intentions in the disputed parts of the eastern Mediterranean.

Greece is making attempts to enlarge its continental shelf in the Aegean, violating international law and trampling upon Turkey’s maritime assets. It has brushed aside Turkey's calls for giving diplomacy a chance and instead engaged in muscle-flexing in the sea.

In the past few weeks, it has carried out naval drills while seeking military support from France and the United Arab Emirates.

In response, Turkey also engaged in naval drills in order to send a message across that it would not hesitate in retaliating against any Greek attack. Ankara also announced a new navigational telex (Navtex) on Monday to continue its Oruc Reis research vessel activities in the eastern Mediterranean, that Greeks oppose, until September 12.

In a worst-case scenario, if Turkey and Greece end up fighting each other over the maritime boundaries of eastern Mediterranean, which side would have a military advantage?

TRT World spoke to a Turkish Defence Ministry official to get some insight into its military strength in the face of any Greek hostility.

The official who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons said Turkey has air superiority over Greece as it has added many effective weapons and systems to back its fighter jets.

"Together with quantitative superiority of the Turkish Air Force’s inventory, its pilots are much more capable both in terms of skill and combat experience," the official said.