Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have both slammed the US decision to partially lift an arms embargo from Greek Cypriots.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry said the move poisons hopes for peace in eastern Mediterranean and is incompatible with the spirit of alliance.

The move ignores the equality and balance between the two peoples on the island, Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, adding it will definitely hurt efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue.

"We expect the US to reconsider its decision and support existing efforts to establish peace and stability in the region," the ministry said.

Turkey, as a guarantor country for Cyprus, will resolutely take the necessary steps to guarantee the security of the Turkish Cypriots in accordance with its legal and historical responsibility, the ministry added.

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus decries US decision

Speaking to US ambassador to Greek Cyprus Judith Gail Garber by phone, TRNC President Mustafa Akinci said the decision "was not a step in the right direction," according to a statement from the presidential office.

In the phone conversation initiated by Garber, Akinci stressed that the decision would not encourage the Greek side to reach a comprehensive solution in Cyprus and would not serve peace. On the contrary, he said, it would help the Greek side stay away from the negotiation table.

Akinci underlined that it is necessary not to contribute to armament efforts in Cyprus and the eastern Mediterranean but to facilitate dialogue and reconciliation.

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar in a statement emphasised that lifting the arms embargo will not do anything other than to increase the conflict and serve the US in "making money".

Tatar said the move, which came at a time when Greek provocations in the region were on the rise, did not suit a permanent member of the UN Security Council like the US.

"I condemn the US and invite it to return from this mistake immediately," he said.

Tatar reiterated that Turkey and the TRNC will never give up their rights.