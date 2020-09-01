TÜRKİYE
Turkey rejects Austria's 'baseless' espionage claims
Ankara reacts after Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said charges will be filed against a person who has allegedly confessed to spying for Turkey’s secret service.
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy says the "espionage" claims have helped nothing but to disturb Turkish community in Austria. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
September 1, 2020

Turkey has rejected Austria's espionage claims as "baseless", saying "anti-Turkey circles are behind these allegations."

"We reject the baseless claims made by the Austrian authorities about our country. It is obvious that anti-Turkey circles are behind these allegations," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

"We are astonished that the Austrian government has reached conclusions that implicate our country with unserious reflexes through these claims."

'Anti-Turkey obsession'

Turkey reacted with anger after Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said charges will be filed against a person who has allegedly confessed to spying for Turkey's secret service, and that authorities are investigating more suspected espionage activities.

Turkey said the claims have helped nothing but to disturb the Turkish community in Austria and disrupting Ankara-Vienna ties.

Vienna was unable to "escape populist rhetoric and its anti-Turkey obsession," Aksoy said. 

"We urge the Austrian government to stop chasing artificial agenda with shallow and domestic political calculations over Turkey, and act with state seriousness, common sense, and sincere cooperation."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
