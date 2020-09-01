President Donald Trump has jumped into the latest eruption in the nation's reckoning over racial injustice, touring the "destruction" left by violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and declaring it was enabled by Democratic leaders.

Soon after arriving in the city on Tuesday, a visit made over the objections of state and local leaders, Trump toured the charred remains of a block besieged by violence and fire on Tuesday.

He spoke to the owners of a century-old store that had been destroyed and blasted the Democrats in charge of Kenosha and Wisconsin.

"These are not acts of peaceful protest but really domestic terror," Trump said after touring damage in the city, describing multiple nights of angry demonstrations last week that left two people dead.

Under heavy security, Trump visited a burned out store where he told the owners "we'll help you rebuild."

"These gentlemen did a fantastic job," he said pointing to sheriff's officers, a reference to law enforcement units that quelled the violent protests.

"This is a great area, a great state," Trump added.

Meeting Blake family?

Meeting the Blake family during his high-profile visit was not on the president's public itinerary but just before leaving Washington he suggested it was possible.

"I don't know yet. We'll see," he said when asked. "We'll be making that determination."

The city has been riven by protests since the August 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

Protests were concentrated in a small area of Kenosha, and while there were more than 30 fires set in the first three nights, the situation has calmed since then.

Aid to rebuild

Trump's motorcade passed throngs of demonstrators, some holding American flags in support of the president, others jeering while carrying signs that read Black Lives Matter.

A massive police presence, complete with several armoured vehicles, secured the area and barricades were set up along several of the city’s major thoroughfares to keep onlookers at a distance from the passing presidential vehicles.

Trump toured a high school that had been transformed into a law enforcement command post.

He had praise for the response but no words for the underlying cause of the anger — accusations of police violence — and did not initially mention Blake's name.

He said he tried to call the man's mother but opted against it after the family asked that a lawyer listen in.

During his visit, the US President said the federal government would provide $42 million to support public safety and law enforcement in Wisconsin.