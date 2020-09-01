Following Sunday’s shock victory which resulted in the long-serving president, Milo Djukanovic losing his grip on power after 30 years, the country's Muslim population is experiencing a backlash, according to local accounts.

In the town of Pljevlja, a few kilometres from the Serb border, members of the opposition celebrating the victory used the opportunity to vandalise Islamic premises and attack Muslim residents, a local news outlet reported.

A Muslim resident of the town, which has a sizeable Muslim population, said vandals holding the tricolour representing the Serb flag had stoned several properties owned by the Muslim community.

Pljevlja is a mainly Serbian town, and the actions of some opposition members have been described as harking back to dark days of the 1990s where a nationalist Serbia sought to brutally quash the Muslims of Bosnia and Kosovo in a bid to prevent them from establishing their own states.

The Democratic Front (DF), which is the largest opposition party, is also closely aligned with Serbia and Russia and is considered rightwing.

In Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, the victory by the opposition DF party was welcomed by numerous nationalist demonstrators who congregated outside parliament waving Serb and Montenegrin flags.

A Muslim resident of Pljevlja, Emir Pilav, said that Serb opposition nationalists were chanting "Turks, move from here".

Among Serb nationalists, the word Turk has pejorative connotations which is used to describe Muslims in general.

In the capital city of Montenegro, Podgorica, there were also reports of members of the opposition attacking people.

Some bystanders reported Serb nationalists were urinating and singing nationalists songs associated with genocide in the 1990s.

Greater Serbia

Some fear that Serb nationalist parties in Serbia and Montenegro are “the political infantry of Greater Serbia.”

In 2006, a referendum was held which passed by a narrow margin ending the State Union of Serbia and Montenegro.