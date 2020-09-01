Latest data suggests that the Indian economy has shrunk by 24 percent - its worst performance in four decades.

The news could not have come at a worse time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India is embroiled in a border dispute with neighboring China, while coronavirus cases have also shot through the roof.

The steep slump in the April-June quarter follows a haphazard lockdown New Delhi imposed in March on short notice, leaving millions of workers stranded in the cities.

Images of labourers, who had come to work in urban centres, dying alongside roads have already damaged Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

That lockdown, which effectively shut down shops and factories, forced people to cut back on spending, had a forceful impact on the economy.

The production of everything from coal, cement, and steel to trucks dropped by double digits compared to the same period of last year.

India needs to continuously grow its GDP to accommodate the 12 million young people who enter the market every year.

What’s even more concerning is that the “draconian” lockdown has not helped stop the spread of Covid-19. India is now being dubbed the epicentre of the virus, with more than 79,000 infections being reported in one day.

The economic engine in the country of 1.4 billion, was stuttering even before the pandemic hit as GDP growth rate had slowed. Experts blame Modi’s government for much of the trouble.

In 2016, his government introduced a demonetisation scheme amid much fanfare, promising that it would help fight corruption.