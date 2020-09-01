For weeks now, Western politicians, Israelis, and Emirati troll accounts have audibly heaped praise on the controversial deal that saw Abu Dhabi announce its recognition of Israel.

As the first El Al flight from Israel to the UAE - a PR stunt promoted as a symbol of 'peace' - landed in Israel amongst much fanfare, the Qataris managed to broker a deal between Hamas and Israel to de-escalate violence that had been ongoing since the announcement of the Israel-UAE pact.

What was praised as a paradigm shift in Middle Eastern politics simply formalised a years-long clandestine relationship, in which the UAE and Israel formed similar foreign policy standpoints on Iran and pro-democracy uprisings in the Middle East.

Since the deal was announced in early August, frenzied media outlets have covered a steady stream of ‘historic’ firsts, such as the above mentioned flight.

Emirati politicians have marketed the pact with Israel as a necessity that saved the Palestinians from further Zionist colonisation of occupied Palestinian territory in the West Bank.

Indeed, the Israelis had been planning to annex parts of the territory in July and the Emiratis claim to have halted that process by the announcement of their deal with Israel.

Israeli politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have for their part made clear that any delay is just that, a delay, and that their country still plans to carry out the annexation.

Palestinians across the political spectrum have emphatically rejected the deal and accused the UAE of betrayal, making it clear that they do not consider the Gulf state an impartial arbiter in its future dealings with Israel.

In comments reported by Al Jazeera, senior PLO official, Wasel Abu Yousef said: "The UAE's position, in terms of its timing and essence, can only be understood as giving Israel leverage for free.

"There's no reasonable justification for it except that it gives more power to the occupation and increases its crimes against the Palestinians."

The deal therefore, may be one that may improve ties between the UAE and Israel, but has little positive bearing on the lives of Palestinians. In short; the Emiratis have given up any leverage they had over Palestinians, to go all in with the Israelis.

Qatari approach