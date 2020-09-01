Indian and Chinese troops have locked horns once again along their disputed Himalayan border, as tensions between the two nuclear-armed Asian neighbours show no signs of abating.

The military crisis in the remote region of eastern Ladakh entered a new phase over the weekend when the Indian army claimed it pushed back an attempt by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to alter the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the two countries in a new area on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake.

Indian officials and security observers said that Chinese troops landed a few days ago on the southern side of the lake, which traditionally has been considered Indian territory, in a move that New Delhi perceived as the latest example of aggression by Beijing to change the status quo.

Troops from both sides are reported to have yelled at and surged towards each other before de-escalating. No casualties have been reported, less than three months after the bloody brawl that erupted on June 15 in the Galwan Valley, when 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers were killed.

The Indian defence ministry on Monday said that the Chinese Army had “violated the previous consensus” and “carried out provocative military movements” on the intervening night of August 29 and 30.

It added that “Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity…[and] undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground.”

On Saturday evening, Indian officials alleged that 500 Chinese troops tried to cross into Spanggur, a narrow valley near the village of Chushul and three hours of hand-to-hand combat ensued.

The Telegraph quoted a source that said the attack was “repulsed” and “a retaliatory special operations battalion seized a Chinese camp” in the early hours of Monday morning.

Multiple reports suggested that the covert Special Frontier Force (SFF) unit, composed of Tibetan recruits and referred to as Vikas Battalion, was instrumental to the Indian offensive. The SFF is technically not part of the Indian Army but functions under its operational control.

A senior Indian government official told The Hindu that the scale of Chinese control of India’s perception of the LAC stands at about 900 square kilometres of territory in Ladakh. India claims that Chinese forces are occupying a considerable area from Finger 4 to 8 near Pangong Tso.

Till now the northern bank of Pangong Tso has been the subject of dispute, and India contends that China’s moves over the weekend on the lake’s southern bank represents an assertion of a new claim.

Pangong Tso is a long, thin body of water situated about 200 kilometres south of the Galwan Valley at a height of 4,350 metres in the Himalayas. Most of the lake lies in the Chinese region of Tibet, with the LAC passing through it.

China responds