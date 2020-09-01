Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey’s activities in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean are based on its search for rights and justice

Speaking at the ceremony launching 2020-2021 judicial year at the presidential complex on Tuesday, Erdogan said some countries have sought to confine Turkey to its shores, calling it “a blatant injustice”.

Dubbing fait-accompli attempts in Mediterranean examples of “modern colonialism,” Erdogan said all neighbouring countries in the region had rights to benefit from resources.

Turkey reiterates negotiation for fair share in E. Med

Turkey is in favour of negotiations for fair share of resource in the Eastern Mediterranean, the country’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Addressing a joint news conference with his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum in the capital Ankara, Mevlut Cavusoglu said if armaments on the Meis island exceed limits determined by agreements, Greece will be loser.

In July, after Athens objected to Ankara's seismic survey in an area south of the island of Meis, or Kastellorizo, German diplomatic efforts helped defuse tensions between Turkey and Greece.

But Greece's controversial move to sign a maritime delimitation agreement with Egypt, which Turkey says violates its continental shelf and maritime rights, has further sparked tensions between the two neighbours.

Ankara accuses Greece of pursuing maximalist policies in the Eastern Mediterranean and underlines that its maritime claims violate Turkey's sovereign rights.