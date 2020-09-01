WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan blocks Tinder, other dating apps over 'immoral' content
The move comes after the country's telecommunication authority asked YouTube to immediately block all videos they consider "objectionable" from being accessed last week.
Pakistan blocks Tinder, other dating apps over 'immoral' content
The dating app Tinder is shown on an Apple iPhone in this photo illustration taken February 10, 2016. / Reuters
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
September 1, 2020

Pakistan has  blocked access to Tinder and several other dating apps in a bid to control "immoral" and "indecent" content, just days after regulators threatened to shut down YouTube for similar reasons.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said it had barred users from accessing Tinder, Grindr, SayHi, Tagged and Skout after the social networking apps failed to "moderate ... content in accordance" with Pakistan's laws Tuesday.

The PTA said the ban addressed the "negative effects of immoral/indecent content".

Shahzad Ahmad, director of digital rights group Bytes For All, slammed the PTA's "moral policing".

"If adults choose to be on an app, it is not for the state to dictate whether they should use it or not," Ahmad told AFP.

He described the ban as "a completely ridiculous move" that people would find ways to circumvent.

Tinder did not immediately return a request for comment.

RECOMMENDED

The PTA said the apps could request to have their blocks lifted if they show they are "moderating the indecent/immoral content through meaningful engagement".

The regulator did not specify what it meant by that engagement.

Last week, the PTA asked YouTube to immediately block all videos they consider "objectionable" from being accessed in the country.

READ MORE:Pakistan asks YouTube to block 'objectionable' content 

The demand was criticised by rights campaigners who fear creeping censorship and control of Pakistan's internet and printed media.

And in July, authorities issued a final warning to Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, ordering it to filter any obscene content.

READ MORE: The TikTok saga gives us a glimpse into a techno-nationalist future 

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo