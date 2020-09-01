WORLD
Turkish engineers develop artificial intelligence that can coach gamers
Falcon AI helps gamers develop skills and tactics by analysing and reporting users' playing style, pinpointing strengths and weaknesses.
The New York Subliners compete against the Atlanta FaZe during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory, Jan 26, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, the US. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
September 1, 2020

Turkish startup, Falcon AI, has developed SenpAI, an artificial intelligence program that enables esport players to develop their tactics and playing style, in a bid to push the envelope in the competitive gaming world.

Esports attract more than 450 million enthusiasts and viewers, generating nearly $1.1 billion in revenue per year . For example, 200 million viewers followed the 2018 League of Legends World Championship making it one of the world’s most watched sport events.

SenpAI is a player’s personal artificial intelligence coach which “utilises state-of-the-art AI methods to run a deep analysis of users' playing style, pinpointing their strengths and weaknesses.”

“Users gain access to a personalized library of AI-generated video clips from professional matches, all tailored to their interest while maximizing their learning potential,” according to the website.

The co-founder of Falcon AI, Berk Ozer, says their plan is to help esport gamers with a tool which will help them improve their weaknesses in games like League of Legends, Valorant, and DOTA 2.

Ozer said: “we founded Falcon AI in 2017. Our main aim was to improve our AI capabilities. Seeing the high demand in esports, we decided to focus on it completely.”

“When I say esports, people may misunderstand me. We are not focusing on only real professionals. Our focus includes both professional gamers and up-and-coming gamers who just want to improve their skills,” he continued.

How the AI works

The program will first analyse players’ match data and after evaluating the data, it will make recommendations, analyse and provide additional information about the game.

“For example, when a player is about to begin a match, we provide them crucial information such as which champion will suit their skills better or which champion will be more beneficial in their efforts to defeat the opponent team,” he added.

SenpAI can also compare between users and determine whose skills and playing styles are similar to theirs. Afterwards, the program shows the users how a professional esport player, whose style is similar to another user, chooses items and other selections within the game.

The owner of the project said SenpAI is not a cheating software but it mainly focuses on just giving pre-match and post-match analysis for gamers.

Falcon AI is a startup founded by Turkish engineers based in Massachusetts in the US.

“Our goal is to make this product, which was developed by Turkish engineers, globally successful. Our Turkish engineers are developing SenpAI.gg, and we are here in the United States for marketing purposes,” Özer told.

Currently, users can subscribe for free to SenpAI, however, it offers premium and platinum packages which also include a face-to-face consultation service.

Ozer says he aspires to make SenpAI a prestigious esports brand.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
