Turkey has announced the capture and remand of a senior member of the Daesh terrorist organisation

“Daesh’s so-called emir of Turkey was captured and remanded in custody with important plans,” Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

Soylu identified the suspect as Mahmut Ozden after police seized the suspect’s computer which contained plans to kidnap Turkish politicians and transport them to Syria.

Soylu told reporters information obtained from a Daesh terrorist who was detained in a raid in Istanbul last week led to Ozden’s arrest.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh as a terror group in 2013. The country has since been attacked by the group many times.

READ MORE: A year of tragedy in Turkey: a list of major attacks in Turkey since January 2016