Since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on August 20 the discovery of his country’s biggest gas find ever, a number of analysts have raised doubts about Ankara’s plan to bring the production online by 2023.

The development timeline — around three years from discovery to production — of the Sakarya field in the Black Sea has become a popular point of contention for critics.

But just scanning through the last few years’ developments in the petroleum upstream landscape shows that Turkey’s ambitions are hardly exaggerated.

“Zohr field in Egypt is the largest gas field ever found in the Mediterranean Sea. It is more than double the size of Sakarya. And production from that field started in 28 months (2.4 years),” says Dr Sohbet Karbuz, a senior fellow at the Bilkent Energy Policy Research Center.

Drilling work at the Zohr field, developed by a consortium of companies led by Italy’s ENI, started in July 2015 and by December 2017 gas was flowing through the pipeline to consumers.

Turkey’s Sakarya in the Black Sea will be comparatively easy to develop considering that Egypt Zohr’s gas contains impurities from sulphur. Oil companies have to invest money and time to build facilities to get rid of sulphur.

On the other hand, the Turkish government says the natural gas it has found is of good quality, implying that it won’t have high sulphur content, says Karbuz.

A God-sent setback

Unlike other offshore discoveries where multinational companies generally supervise exploration and drilling work, it was the state-run Turkish Petroleum Company (TPAO) which led the entire initiative.

Now this works in Ankara’s favour as being a government entity, TPAO can considerably reduce the time that goes into negotiating the complex pricing structure and lengthy sale agreements.

“In this case, the seller and most probably the buyer will be the Turkish government companies. They wouldn’t spend months trying to negotiate - they can do it in half a day,” says Karbuz, who recently co-authored a detailed report on the Turkish gas find.

Industry people say that private offshore petroleum companies often get bogged down with paperwork, bureaucratic hurdles and sale-purchase agreements.

Even though TPAO had worked in collaboration with firms such as Chevron, and Petrobras in the past, it began looking for oil and gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea on its own because these companies weren’t interested anymore.