Non-Muslims who shared neighbourhood spaces with Muslims are less likely to express Islamophobic views, a study by RMIT University has found.

The study is part of stage 3 of a larger project focused on “Islamophobia and Neighbourhood Experience” funded by the Government of Australia's Commonwealth Department of Social Services (DSS) through the Strong and Resilient Communities (SARC) National Research Grants program.

Islamophobia is defined in the study as “indiscriminate negative attitudes or emotions directed at Islam or Muslims” while neighbourhood experience is a “composite of elements included in the concepts of social capital, local participation and satisfaction with one’s suburbs”.

Among the central research questions of the study was to examine the relationships between neighbourhood experience and Islamophobia.

The findings were drawn upon data from a survey of 1,020 people – half of which were targeted in the ten suburbs with the highest concentration of Muslims in Sydney and Melbourne, and the other half in the greater metropolitan areas of the two cities.

Respondents were given a series of statements that included, “the number of Muslims in Australia is too high,” “I dislike seeing Muslim women with their hair covered,” “I would be opposed to a new mosque being built in my local area” and “I am worried about Muslims forming enclaves in Sydney and Melbourne”.

They were asked to agree or disagree with such statements on a five-point scale, which produced an “Islamophobia score” from one (no prejudice) to five (high prejudice).

The survey data analysis revealed a number of interesting findings.

Among non-Muslims in Sydney and Melbourne, Islamophobia was significantly lower in suburbs with a high proportion of Muslim Australians – such as Lakemba in New South Wales, where Muslims make up 59 percent of residents, or Dandenong, Victoria, where they are 30 percent – than the general populations of both cities, scoring 2.31 compared to 2.80.

Respondents who professed no religion or other (non-Islam) religions displayed less Islamophobia than those who identified as Christian, with non-religious respondents scoring 2.48 versus 2.77 of Christian respondents in both metro and target areas.