The disputes over maritime rights and access to potential natural resources in the eastern Mediterranean could be highlighting divisions within the European Union, which has recently lost a valuable member, the UK, to Brexit.

Turkey and Greece are at loggerheads over both maritime and exploration rights in the region, and both countries have increased their military presence, escalating tensions.

While Greece is making a lot of noise over Turkey’s actions, it has not found vocal support from many powerful European allies outside of France, which has deployed its Navy and warplanes to the region as well as to the southern part of Cyprus, a divided island, in a show of strength.

Other European states, with clear historic, geographic, economic and political connections to the Mediterranean Sea, do not support this, and instead back Germany’s mediation efforts between Athens and Ankara.

Among them, is Spain, a former Mediterranean power, known for both its powerful Armada and for possessing numerous islands as colonies across the region, and Italy, another powerful naval force, whose city states like Venice and Geneva are known for their famous sailors and captains. Germany, France and Italy, which were called the EU three or EU big three, were originally the three large founding members of the union.

Quite apart from this, Germany and France were also on opposing sides of the two World Wars and have a history of conflict before the emergence of the EU.

Macron wants to play the tough guy

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has played the part of the political face of the EU during public appearances with other country heads, is no De Gaulle. He is eager to fit the bill, however.

Charles de Gaulle, the former decorated general and powerful president, led France’s resistance against Germany’s occupied forces under Hitler during World War II, ascending to the top political post after the war, reestablishing the country.

“What France did this summer was important: it’s a red line policy,” Macron said on Friday, describing France’s deployment of its navy and fighter jets against Turkey.

“It was proportionate. We didn’t send an armada,” he continued, trying to downplay France’s aggressive posturing.

However, Paris’s so-called red line policy has not impressed Turkey, whose foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, firmly warned Macron to watch his language last week.

“Those, who think to have drawn red lines against the righteous cause of Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean, will only face Turkey’s firm stance. If there is a red line in the region, this can only be Turkey’s and Turkish Cypriots’ rights stemming from international law,” said a Turkish foreign ministry statement on Sunday.