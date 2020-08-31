India and China have accused each other of military provocation on their contested Himalayan border where a deadly showdown erupted in June.

India on Monday said its soldiers stopped “provocative” military movements by China near a disputed Himalayan border in Ladakh region, even as commanders from the two sides held talks aimed at easing tensions.

The People’s Liberation Army “carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo” and “violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements” to settle the standoff in the cold-desert region, a statement by India’s Defence Ministry said.

China's military said Indian troops had crossed the border on Monday near Pangong, a lake at 4,200 metres (13,500 feet), and engaged in "open provocation and caused the border situation to become tense".

"The Chinese military is taking necessary countermeasures," the People's Liberation Army's regional command said in a statement, accusing India of "seriously violating China's territorial sovereignty".

Earlier in Beijing, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said border forces were communicating over recent matters but gave no details.

“Chinese border troops always act in strict compliance with the Line of Actual Control, and have never crossed the line for any activities,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing.

India’s defense ministry issued its statement after a gap of a day and did not give details of the nature of the new incident.

Indian troops preempted the Chinese military activity on the southern bank of Pangong Lake, the statement added. The glacial lake is divided by the de facto frontier between the rivals and is one of the three sites where the India-China face-off began in early May.

The statement confirmed the two countries local military commanders met along the disputed frontier on Monday to “resolve the issues.”

Deadliest standoff in decades