Lebanon's prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib has called for the formation of a new government in record time, urging immediate reforms as a step towards securing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

He spoke on Monday after being designated premier and hours before the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron, whose pressure on Lebanon's fractious leaders was crucial to forging an agreement on Adib, Beirut's ambassador to Berlin.

Adib, a 48-year-old diplomat and close aide to former prime minister Najib Mikati, secured 90 votes among the legislators in the 128-member parliament.

He said he will form a Cabinet of experts and will work with parliament to "put the country on track of improvement and to end the dangerous financial, economic and social drainage.”

“The opportunity in front of our country is narrow, and the mission that I accepted is based on all political groups knowing that. The government should be formed very quickly,” he added.

Adib said a new government must be formed in record time and reforms must be implemented immediately as "an entry point to an agreement with the IMF."

Donor states want Lebanon to carry out long-delayed reforms to stamp out state corruption and waste in order to release financial support. The previous government launched talks with the IMF in May but these stalled amid divisions on the Lebanese side over the scale of losses in the financial system.

A first

In his first move after being appointed, Adib visited the historic neighborhood of Gemmayzeh, one of the areas hardest-hit by the explosion, and chatted with residents – something which no other Lebanese politician has done.

“There are no words to express this frightening scene,” Adib said.

The reaction was mixed, with some chanting “Revolution, revolution!” and demanding to know how he can be an independent prime minister when he was chosen by political parties.

“We want the truth, and if you are not going to work for the truth, then we don’t want any of you,” a man told Adib as the ambassador walked among the people, surrounded by a handful of guards.

French influence

Macron was due to arrive for a two day-visit, during which he is expected to press Lebanese officials to formulate a new political pact to lift the country out of its multiple crises.

This visit will be President Macron’s second trip to Lebanon in less than a month, following the aftermath of the Beirut port explosion.