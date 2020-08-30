Rising floodwaters have hit Sudan's capital hard in recent days, as weeks of heavy flooding nationwide left at least 90 people dead, destroying tens of thousands of homes, according to the country's Interior Ministry.

Sudan's military said on Sunday it deployed troops to help evacuate people and build barricades in Khartoum, as well as, distribute food, after flooding there cut roads and swept away houses and belongings.

Footage circulated online showing residents of Khartoum erecting barricades and other shields as water from the Nile River swept through several districts.

Flash floods have ravaged swaths of Sudan, including the capital, since late July, injuring around four dozen people and damaging or destroying 57,000 houses nationwide, the Interior Ministry said.

More than 380,000 people in all but one of Sudan’s 18 provinces have been affected by heavy rainfall and flooding since the start of the rainy season in July, according to official statistics.

