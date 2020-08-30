Montenegro's ruling party is narrowly ahead of the main pro-Serb opposition alliance in a hotly-fought election that has left both sides without a full majority.

With little over a third of the vote share, the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) led by President Milo Djukanovic – in power for some three decades – looked set for its worst electoral showing since independence.

According to partial results from election monitor CeMI, the party was in line for 29 seats in the 81-member assembly, followed by the opposition "For the Future of Montenegro" coalition with 28.

A slate of smaller parties will now become key to coalition building.

Stiff challenge

The DPS has never lost an election, having led the Adriatic nation since the end of communism in the 1990s to independence from Serbia in 2006, and more recently into NATO.

But this year they faced a stiff challenge from an emboldened right-wing and pro-Serb opposition that wants closer links with Belgrade and Moscow.

The opposition was riding high after a year dominated by a row between Djukanovic and the influential Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC).

The conflict erupted in late 2019 when the government passed a law that could turn hundreds of SPC-run monasteries in Montenegro into state property.

Huge anti-government protests followed, led by priests and backed by the pro-Serb opposition who accuse Djukanovic of trying to steal the holy sites.

While Montenegro declared independence from Serbia in 2006, the SPC remains its largest religious institution and a third of the country's 620,000 population identify as Serb.