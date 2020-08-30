French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly has said that a senior officer was placed under investigation over a suspected breach of security.

According to Europe 1 radio, a French lieutenant colonel, based in Italy and stationed with NATO, is accused of treason after being suspected of transmitting "ultra-sensitive" documents to the Russian secret services.

Asked to comment on the report, Parly said on Sunday that the ministry had informed prosecutors about the case. She did not elaborate on what the officer was suspected of having done.

"We have taken all the necessary safeguard measures," adding that a judicial procedure is underway after the breaches.

