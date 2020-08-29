Belarus, shaken by three weeks of massive protests against its authoritarian president, has cracked down hard on the news media, deporting some foreign journalists reporting in the country and revoking the accreditation of many Belarusian journalists.

Two Moscow-based Associated Press journalists who were covering the recent protests in Belarus were deported to Russia on Saturday. In addition, the AP’s Belarusian journalists were told by the government that their press credentials had been revoked.

The Belarusian Association of Journalists said accreditation was also taken away from 17 Belarusians working for several other media.

Germany’s ARD television said two of its Moscow-based journalists were deported to Russia and a Belarusian producer who's accreditation to work in Belarus was revoked faces trial on Monday.

The BBC said two of its journalists working for the BBC Russian service in Minsk also had their accreditation revoked and US-funded radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said five of its journalists lost accreditation

The program director for ARD’s biggest regional affiliate, WDR, which oversees coverage of Belarus, called the treatment of its camera team “absolutely unacceptable.”

“This shows once again that independent reporting in Belarus continues to be hindered and is made almost impossible,” Joerg Schoeneborn said.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said “this attack on press freedom is another dangerous step toward more repression instead of dialogue with the population.”

The International Press Institute said “Authorities in Belarus must immediately drop all charges against journalists detained during recent police crackdowns, stop cancelling accreditation for foreign journalists and immediately halt interference with state-owned publishing houses.”

The US Embassy in Belarus on Saturday issued a statement saying “we are concerned by the continued targeting of journalists, the blocking of independent media and opposition websites, intermittent internet blackouts and random detentions of peaceful citizens exercising their rights of freedom of assembly and speech.”