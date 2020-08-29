The ruler of the United Arab Emirates has issued a decree formally ending the country's boycott of Israel amid a US-brokered deal to normalise relations between the two countries.

The state-run WAM news agency said on Saturday that the decree was made by UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the orders of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi and the Emirates' leader.

Business ahead

The decree cancels a law boycotting Israel, and goes on to allow trade and financial agreements between the two countries. It also allows Israelis and Israeli business to do trade in any of the seven federated Emirates of the UAE.

“The decree of the new law comes within the UAE’s efforts to expand diplomatic and commercial cooperation with Israel,” WAM said.

Flights, weapons and dealsThe announcement comes as El Al Airlines plans to operate Israel's first direct flight between Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport and the UAE's capital, Abu Dhabi, carrying an Israeli delegation and top aides to US President Donald Trump, who brokered the August 13 deal to normalise Israeli-UAE ties.