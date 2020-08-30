The death toll from the collapse of a two-story restaurant in the northern Chinese province of Shanxi has risen to 29, according to Chinese authorities.

The Ministry of Emergency Management on Sunday said another 28 people were injured, seven of them seriously, when the building suddenly tumbled on Saturday.

It said that rescue operations have now concluded, but there was no immediate word on what caused the collapse.

The restaurant was in Shanxi province, about 630 kilometers southwest of Beijing.

Rescue workers on site

Earlier, hundreds of rescue workers in orange overalls and hard hats combed the crumbled ruin of the building, images on the CGTN website showed, with a decorative painting seen on one of the few walls still intact.