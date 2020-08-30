WORLD
2 MIN READ
Canada's first PM statue toppled by protesters demanding police defunding
The incident occurred at the end of a peaceful march on Saturday when a group of people climbed the monument and pulled down the statue, causing the head to fly off.
Canada's first PM statue toppled by protesters demanding police defunding
In this combo image of pictures obtained from social media, the statue of John A Macdonald, Canada’s first prime minister, is seen on the ground after it was pulled down during a protest against racial inequality in Montreal, Quebec on August 29, 2020. / Reuters
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
August 30, 2020

A statue of Canada's first prime minister Sir John Macdonald has been toppled in downtown Montreal by protesters marching in support of defunding police, government officials said.

The incident occurred at the end of a peaceful march on Saturday when a group of people climbed the monument and pulled down the statue, causing the head to fly off, according to video posted on social media.

Defund police

Calls to defund the police have been growing across the United States and Canada, after a spate of violent incidents involving police.

The death of George Floyd, a Black man, while in the custody of Minneapolis police in May sparked global protests about racial inequality and police brutality, and renewed pledges from some to fight racism.

In June, a video showing a forceful arrest of a Canadian indigenous leader by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police raised questions about the use of force by the police.

RECOMMENDED

The statue of Macdonald has been the site of repeated acts of graffiti in recent years, and it has often been covered in red paint.

Saturday's incident drew quick condemnation from political leaders.

"Whatever one might think of John A. Macdonald, destroying a monument in this way is unacceptable," Quebec Premier Francois Legault said in a tweet. "We must fight racism, but destroying parts of our history is not the solution."

Newly elected leader of Canada's main opposition Conservative Party, Erin O'Toole, said, "We will not build a better future by defacing our past."

READ MORE: A look at US statues toppled for symbolising racism 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo