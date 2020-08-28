The UN refugee agency has called for an investigation into reports that people seeking shelter in Greece were returned to Turkey in possible violation of international law.

The Geneva-based agency told The Associated Press that it was aware of “a number of credible reports of people being informally returned to Turkey after reaching Greek soil or territorial waters.”

Among them was an event earlier this month in which a German naval vessel operating in the Aegean Sea reported seeing an inflatable boat with people on board being transferred from the Greek coast guard to the Turkish coast guard.

According to the UN, about 11,500 asylum-seekers have reached Greece so far this year, many crossing the sea from Turkey on small, overladen boats.

READ MORE: EU Parliament: Greece should be investigated over its treatment of refugees

Potentially illegal pushback

The incident was cited in a German government response to an opposition lawmaker's request for information about alleged cases of refugee boats being blocked or pushed back into Turkish waters by Greek or EU border vessels patrolling the Mediterranean.

“On August 15, 2020, the handover of an inflatable boat with persons on board from the Greek to the Turkish coast guard was documented by the German contribution to the NATO support mission in the Aegean, the supply ship Berlin," Germany's deputy foreign minister, Miguel Berger, wrote in response to a query from Left party lawmaker Andrej Hunko.

Hunko criticised the German navy for failing to stop the potentially illegal pushback of people wanting to claim asylum in Greece.