Turkey has warded off six Greek F-16 jets as they approached the region in the Eastern Mediterranean where Turkey had issued a maritime Navtex alert.

On August 27, the Turkish Air Forces’ radar systems detected six F-16 jets taking off from Greece’s Crete island and heading for Greek Cypriot Administration, Turkey's National Defence Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Turkish F-16 jets intercepted jets approaching the area where Turkey had issued Navtex alert in the Cyprus island’s southwest and warded them off after finding that jets belonged to Greece, it added.

The Turkish Navy and Air Force continue to resolutely protect Turkey’s rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey on Thursday issued a new Navtex alert announcing a second four-day extension to the energy exploration of its seismic research vessel, the MTA Oruc Reis, in the Eastern Mediterranean, which Turkey had first announced would conduct research in the region until August 23.

READ MORE:Key aspects of Turkey’s Mediterranean mission, explained

Turkey to protect its rights in land, air, sea

Turkey’s Presidential Advisor and Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in a statement that Turkey is fully committed to protecting its rights and interests in land, air and the sea.